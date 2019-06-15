Stanley W. Hastey, 73, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 24, 1945, in Island Falls, Maine, a daughter of the late Stanley and Winnifred (Clark) Wellington. Stanley had been employed as a nurse for the former Monsour Medical Center where she served as the supervisor for high-rise medical clinics. She had a zest for life and loved being involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially supporting them in all of their activities. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins, and enjoyed music and dancing. She is survived by her three devoted daughters, Kelli Copeland and her husband, Doug; Connie Coppetti and her husband, George and Carri Miller and her husband, Matt; the father of her children, Rodney Dale Hastey; her grandchildren, Cody Copeland (Ashley), Kayla Heffernan (Andrew), Dylan Coppetti (Samantha), Drake Coppetti, Randy Fuller (Kristina), Will Fuller, Jett Fuller (Brittany), Lena Miller and Matthew "Deuce" Miller; her great-grandchildren, Addison and Arianna Copeland, Aubrey, Rowen and Lilly Fuller, Gavin Coppetti and Keegan Heffernan; a sister, Naomi McGraw; and a brother, Kemp McLaughlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Donald McLaughlin; a sister, Carolyn Hills; and a brother, William Wellington.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Gordon Nelson officiating.

Memorials may be made to the at .