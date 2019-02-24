Stanley W. Sawinski Jr., 66, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. He was born Aug. 21, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late Stanley W. Sawinski Sr. and Anna Marie (Folino) Sawinski. He was currently employed as a funeral director at the William F. Gross Funeral Home in Penn Hills, and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the Army. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and its Holy Name Society, and he was a Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of the Allegheny County Funeral Directors Association and enjoyed family events especially with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister; a nephew, John Sawinski; and his ex-wife, Beth Jackson. He is survived by his son, Mark Sawinski and his wife, Kristin, of Jeannette; three beloved grandchildren, Keriann, Brianna and Mason; three brothers, Ernest Sawinski and his wife, Cindy, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Anthony Sawinski and his wife, Karyl, of Cresson, and Joseph Sawinski and his wife, Debbie, of Center Township; numerous nieces and nephews; his girlfriend, Candice Kreutzman and her children, Kelli Komondor and husband, Rob and Jamie D'Hert and husband, Paul.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment with military rites will follow in Sacred Heart Church. The Jeannette Combined Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Monday for services.

To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary