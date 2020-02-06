|
Stanley W. Yanuck, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Stanley was born May 4, 1937, in Brownsville, the son of the late Henry H. and Josephine M. Kopczak Yanuck. He was a member of the Army Reserve, the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and the Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church Church, Mt. Pleasant, where he was the former treasurer, director and current council chairman. Stanley was the owner of Diamond Auto Parts, Mt. Pleasant, a member of the Hecla Sportsmen Club, life member of the Polish Falcons and Kosciuszko Club, Mt. Pleasant. He was a good person, father and husband who loved his faith, his 1979 T-Bird Heritage and enjoying life to the fullest. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Barbara Krnosky Yanuck; children, David Allan Yanuck (Lori), of Acme, and Michael Stanley Yanuck (Monica), of Scottdale; grandchildren, Samantha, Jeffrey, Kristen and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Owen and Ian; sisters, Marlene Kirik, of Moline, Ill., and Irene Krnosky, of Norvelt; and sister-in-law, Irene Yanuck. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Yanuck, and brother-in-law, Gerald Krnosky. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant. Stanley's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with Father Joseph Mazurkiewicz as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The members of the Society of the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament (SAMBS) will conduct a service at 3 p.m. Friday. A parish wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Please visit Stanley's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.