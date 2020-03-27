|
Stella Ann (Salak) Edmonds, 94, of Natrona Heights, Harrison Township, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in her home. She was born June 15, 1925, in Cowansville, to the late John H. and Katherine (Turek) Salak. Mrs. Edmonds was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, Adult Choir, C. D. of A., Ladies Auxillary of VFW Post 894, Natrona Heights, and Memories Choir, Lower Burrell. Her hobbies included music, theatre and gardening. She previously worked for the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. during World War II, and then was a GM Automotive accountant for Nick Chevrolet, Tarentum, for 30 years. Stella is survived by her brother, John S. Salak, of Meadville; and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, mentioned above, Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Carl K. Edmonds, April 18, 1984; her brothers, Joseph M., Frank A., William, Andrew and George Salak; and her sisters, Rose Marie Swartzlander, Jessie Parris and Martha Allard. At Stella's request, a private family visitation was held, and her burial took place privately in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. A memorial Mass will be announced for her at a later date, to be held at St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229, 724-295-3100.