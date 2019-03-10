Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Stella Hertzog


Stella Hertzog Obituary
Stella Hertzog, 93, formerly of Grapeville, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in Gables Manor, Latrobe. She was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Herminie, a daughter of the late Felix and Anna (Grazel) Gust. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hertzog; and a daughter, Dorothy Jean Hertzog. She was an avid camper, bingo player and card club member. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ann Trump, of New Alexandria, and Peggy Ann Blatney and her husband, Raymond, of Rillton; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Chaplain Drew DeCrease officiating. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 10, 2019
