Stella Louise (Slemok) Berasi, 92, of Springdale, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Magnolia Place of Saxonburg. She was born April 28, 1928, in Mather, of Greene County, the daughter of the late Frank Sr. and Mary (Kois) Slemok. She was the beloved wife for 49 years of the late Mario Berasi; loving mother of Elaine (Jerome Jr.) Eidemiller, of Oil City, and Mario (Barb) Berasi, of North Canton, Ohio; grandmother of Brandon (Erica) Berasi, of North Canton, Ohio, Christopher (Lindsey) Berasi, of North Canton, Ohio, and Danielle Berasi, of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandmother of Nolan, Lila and Gino; and dear sister of the late Joseph Slemok, Frank Slemok Jr., Helen Kotwica and Frances Yohman. Stella attended Oakmont High School. During World War II, she worked as an inspector on the shell line at Scaife's in Oakmont. After the war, she was a press operator at the former Armstrong White in Cheswick. She also worked at C.H. Schnorr Co. in Springdale until it closed down. She was also a waitress at the Paragon Supper Club until it burned down. A member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America, she was also a member of Lower Valley Senior Citizens, Allegheny-Kiski Senior Center in New Kensington and the Spring of Living Water Prayer Group in Springdale. Stella was a former member of the now disbanded AARP in Oakmont and a former member of T.O.P.S. of Cheswick, where she was their queen in 1984. Mrs. Berasi enjoyed working in her flower garden, crossword puzzles, loved western music and polkas and loved animals because she was raised on a farm. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Natrona Heights, with interment following in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 750 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144, or RCAC, P.O. Box 437, Oakmont, PA 15139.