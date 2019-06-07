Stella L. Myers, 87, of Ruffsdale, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born April 14, 1932, in Rapahanot County, Va., a daughter of the late Aubrey and Josephine Jenkins Leak. She is survived by her children, Connie Myers Craig, of Pittsburgh, Donald Myers and his wife, Shari, of Brookville, Ohio, Ronald Myers and his wife, Barb, of Scottdale, Judy Weaver and her husband, Samuel, of Fletcher, N.C., and Timothy Myers and his wife, Shelly, of Ruffsdale; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Stella was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jason Myers; a daughter, Linda Overly; a son, Jay Myers; a grandson, Josh Overly; and several brothers and sisters.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service at 10 a.m. Saturday in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dennis Kletzing officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

