Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella L. Myers


1932 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stella L. Myers Obituary
Stella L. Myers, 87, of Ruffsdale, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born April 14, 1932, in Rapahanot County, Va., a daughter of the late Aubrey and Josephine Jenkins Leak. She is survived by her children, Connie Myers Craig, of Pittsburgh, Donald Myers and his wife, Shari, of Brookville, Ohio, Ronald Myers and his wife, Barb, of Scottdale, Judy Weaver and her husband, Samuel, of Fletcher, N.C., and Timothy Myers and his wife, Shelly, of Ruffsdale; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Stella was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jason Myers; a daughter, Linda Overly; a son, Jay Myers; a grandson, Josh Overly; and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service at 10 a.m. Saturday in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dennis Kletzing officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now