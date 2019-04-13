|
Stella (Wadrose) Peanoske, 97, of Export, died Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born Sept. 5, 1921, in Export, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Dydin) Wadrose. In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her husband, John Peanoske; several brothers; and a sister. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and -nephews.
Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019