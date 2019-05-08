Stella Sophia (Poremba) Zafaras, 90, a resident of Amber House, Mt. Pleasant, formerly of North Versailles, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born March 21, 1929, in Timblin, a daughter of the late Valentine John and Mary Magdalene (Sejmej) Poremba, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Zafaras, and siblings Valerie Rupp, Margaret Mikulich, and John and Chester Poremba. Stella was a retired administrator for Braddock General Hospital and a longtime active member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. She was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a member of the Red Hatters. She is survived by her children, Sylvia J. Kelly, of McKeesport, Craig A. Zafaras, of Yukon, and Cheryl J. Early and her husband Scott, of Carmel, Ind.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Entombment will follow in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.