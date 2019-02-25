Home

Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
(412) 664-4489
Stella (Krivanich) Stipanovich, 91, of Verona, formerly of White Oak, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born July 12, 1927, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late George and Maria (Masich) Krivanich. Stella's life was a challenge early on, as she lost both her parents while in her early teens. Perhaps this is why she was devoted to and focused on her family, which was her greatest joy, and whom she loved with all her heart. Whether it was visiting with or just talking on the phone to her many sisters and brothers and friends, or cooking, baking, and raising her children, Stella's love and nurturing were always evident. The cherished memories that were created at the family home will never be forgotten. Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George; son, Greg; sisters, Ann (John) Troyan, of Latrobe, Sue (Vic) Scotti, of Port Vue, Helen (Al) Baran, of Port Vue, Mary (Tom) Hines, of San Bernardino, and John Krivanich, of Cleveland. Stella is survived by her sons, George (Judy), of Glenshaw, and Jon (Judy), of Cranberry; daughter, Tina Huether (Don), of White Oak; and grandchildren, Christopher, of Charlotte, Julie (Greg), of Atlanta, and Monica, of Slippery Rock; brother, Steve Krivanich, of Port Vue; godson, Vince (Marg) Scotti, of Columbia; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, and nieces. Stella was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church of McKeesport. The family would like to acknowledge and thank her caregivers at Seneca Manor and Seneca Place for all of the care and friendship they provided over the years. The many acts of kindness, compassion, and support were always appreciated.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church Renovation Fund. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 25, 2019
