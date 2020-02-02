|
Stella Vanery, 102, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Hempfield Manor Nursing Home. She was born June 2, 1917, in Connorville, Ohio, to the late Andy and Anna Demitric Swiger, and has been a resident of New Kensington for the past 74 years, having previously residing in Ohio. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Kensington and the New Kensington Moose. She worked for Miller Brothers Shoe Store in New Kensington for 25 years. She is survived by her two sons, John Habura Jr., of Los Angeles, Calif., and Michael (Cissy) Habura, of Irwin; grandchildren, Michael (Robin), Christopher (Heather), and John Habura Jr. and Desiree (Brady) Piercy; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Andrew, Elias, Johnny, Evelyn Habura, Myles and Julian Piercy, and Abby Clawson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Vanery Jr.; son, Dan Habura; and siblings, Mary, Rose Vitchner, Tillie Marchiol, Michael "Mickey" Swiger, John Swiger and William Swiger. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Monday in THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street. Pastor Dona Van Eck will officiate. Private burial will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.