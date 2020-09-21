1/1
Stephan J. Noll Sr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen J. Noll Sr., 66, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family, in Greensburg. He was born May 7, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William J. and Gladys (Dopler) Noll. Prior to his retirement, he was a senior electronics technician for Bombardier. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, where he served as an usher. He was also a social member of the North Irwin Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairmont-Hahntown Volunteer Fire Department, the Italian Miners Society of Hahntown, and the American Legion Post 359, of Irwin. He was a veteran of the Army and the National Guard. Steve is survived by his wife, Sheila (Cramer) Noll; five children, Shelly (Jason) Bertok, of Jeannette, Stephen J. (Erin) Noll Jr., of Irwin, Michael Noll, of North Huntingdon, Cathy (Rip) Noll, of North Huntingdon, and Robert Noll, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren, Cameron and Brenden Spennati, Noelle Moore, Cole and Caleb Bertok, and Connor and Cayden Noll; brother and sisters, Diane (Randall) Scott, of Jefferson Hills, Cheryl (Michael) Aloise, of Shaler, Douglas (Beverly) Noll, of Greensburg, and Donna Astorino, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In accordance with CDC guidelines, mask must be worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Interment
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved