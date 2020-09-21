Stephen J. Noll Sr., 66, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family, in Greensburg. He was born May 7, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William J. and Gladys (Dopler) Noll. Prior to his retirement, he was a senior electronics technician for Bombardier. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, where he served as an usher. He was also a social member of the North Irwin Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairmont-Hahntown Volunteer Fire Department, the Italian Miners Society of Hahntown, and the American Legion Post 359, of Irwin. He was a veteran of the Army and the National Guard. Steve is survived by his wife, Sheila (Cramer) Noll; five children, Shelly (Jason) Bertok, of Jeannette, Stephen J. (Erin) Noll Jr., of Irwin, Michael Noll, of North Huntingdon, Cathy (Rip) Noll, of North Huntingdon, and Robert Noll, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren, Cameron and Brenden Spennati, Noelle Moore, Cole and Caleb Bertok, and Connor and Cayden Noll; brother and sisters, Diane (Randall) Scott, of Jefferson Hills, Cheryl (Michael) Aloise, of Shaler, Douglas (Beverly) Noll, of Greensburg, and Donna Astorino, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In accordance with CDC guidelines, mask must be worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.