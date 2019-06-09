Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Stephanie A. Coletta


Stephanie A. Coletta Obituary
Stephanie Anne Coletta went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was surrounded by her family in her home in Youngwood. Stephanie was born Sept. 25, 1946, to William E. Filicky and Winola E. (Morrison) Filicky. She was the beloved mother of Robert (Collette) Coletta, Colleen Coletta, Deanne (Walt) Gray, Patty (George) Gray and Little Eddie (Rachel) Coletta; loving grandmother to Rachel, Ashley, Lauren, Drew, Aidan, Riley, MaKenna, Jace, Lily, Greyson, Joshua, Spencer, Jason, Sarah, Saylor, Emma and Carly; and proud great-grandmother to Liam. Stephanie was born, raised and lived in Youngwood, and was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Her compassionate heart and dedication to helping others inspired Stephanie's nursing career of more than 30 years until she retired from Westmoreland Manor. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William C. Filicky. She is survived by her siblings, Felicity Filicky, Franz Filicky and Monica Helman; and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME in Youngwood. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. Family asks to please go directly to the church.
For online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 9, 2019
