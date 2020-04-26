|
Stephanie K. (Newingham) Wallace, 28, of Arona, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a courageous two-year battle with Rhabdomayo Sarcoma. She was born July 20, 1991, in Jeannette, beloved daughter of Rick and JoAnn (Fraicola) Newingham, of Arona. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Frank "Fritz" Fraicola; and paternal grandparents, James and Catherine Newingham. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her "Forever and Always" husband, Will A. Wallace; her sister, Carissa (Barry) Sutton, of Greensburg; a niece, Alonna and nephew, Drake; in-laws, William (Donna) Wallace Jr., of Greensburg; sisters-in-law, Katie and Marissa Wallace; maternal grandmother, Loretta Fraicola, of Herminie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. Stephanie was a 2009 graduate of Yough High School, where she was a marching band member for 11 years, an instrumentalist with the spring musicals and honors student. She was a member of the WCCC orchestra and jazz bands, during both high school and college. Stephanie graduated from Clarion University in 2012, where she earned her music education degree. She taught for two years at Preston County School District in West Virginia and was currently employed as a K-8 music teacher in the Uniontown Area School District. Stephanie was also a flautist/conductor in the Jeannette Community Band, music director of the Yough Spring Musicals and she performed in many other musical groups. Stephanie would "light up" every room she entered. She loved and lived Ellen's motto, "be KIND to one another," so in her honor, please share an act of kindness. Stephanie's love for her family, friends and music will forever be remembered. Due to current limitations, a private service was held, followed by the release of doves. Friends are asked to offer a time of private prayer or music in memory of Stephanie. Special tributes will be announced at a later date to celebrate her musical life. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Jeannette Community Band, 613 Pennsylvania Blvd., Jeannette, PA 15644, or Yough Drama Dept. c/o Tracey Light, 1205 Monongahela Blvd., White Oak, PA 15131. The family asked that all friends and colleagues of Stephanie please send a picture and/or note of a special memory of her to her mother, at P.O. Box 155, Arona, PA 15617. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.