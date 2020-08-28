1/
Stephanie M. Schardt
1949 - 2020
Stephanie Marie Schardt, 70, of Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Latrobe Hospital. She was born Monday, Sept. 5, 1949, in Moween, Pa., the daughter of the late Ralph Edward and Staphie Julia Zimbo Schardt. Stephanie was a member of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, member of the choir, parish council, president of the Altar Rosary Society, and a member of Saltsburg Drama Club. She was an avid reader, loved crossword/jigsaw puzzles, gardening, and loved the outdoors, especially watching the deer in her yard; she gave them each a name. Stephanie was the office manager/bookkeeper for TMR Roofing. She graduated from Saltsburg High School in 1967 as salutatorian and IUP in 1972 with a bachelor of science in secondary education, with a concentration in Spanish. She is survived by two brothers, Dennis Edward Schardt and his wife, Kathryn "Kitty," of Summerdale, Pa., and John Charles Schardt and his wife, Patricia "Trish," of Erie; two sisters, Joyce D'Angelo and Lisa Schardt, of Moween; godchildren; Alexis and Jasen; nieces and nephews, Dennis, Christine, Scott, Sarah, Thomas, Jocelyn, Donley, Carlee, Vic and Michelle; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Matthew Church, with the Rev. Father Salvatore Lamendola officiating. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the PA State Department of Health, a mask is required at viewing. Interment will be held at St. Matthew Cemetery in Saltsburg. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made in Stephanie's memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 707 Grant St., Gulf Tower, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
