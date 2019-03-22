|
Stephanie Rae Johnson, 33, of Irwin, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 27, 1985, in Jeannette, a daughter of Russell III and Betty Long Johnson, of Irwin. She worked as a molder at Penn Compression and Molding. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bruce A. and Beatrice J. Long and Russell Johnson Jr. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two children, Aiden Showalter and Emberly Rose Kennedy, both at home; two sisters, Jodi Johnson and Sarah Johnson, both of Irwin; grandmother, Evelyn Thomas, of Lake Mary, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 22, 2019