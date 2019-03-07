Stephen A. Anthony, 78, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late George and Catherine (Gonda) Anthony. Prior to retirement, he had been a driver for UPS for 30 years. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, a life member of the BPOE, Mt. Pleasant, Polish Falcons, Mt. Pleasant, Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township, SNPJ Club, Carbon and International Brotherhood of Teamsters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Secosky and Betsy Hann; and his sister-in-law, Carmella Anthony. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anita M. (Eannotti) Anthony; two sons, Stephen Anthony, of Scottdale and his fiance, Tracie Carns, and Mark Anthony, of Latrobe and his fiance, Danielle Myers; three grandchildren, Shawn Anthony, Tyler Anthony and Makayla Anthony; four stepgrandchildren, Skylar, Renee, Summer and April; two brothers, George Anthony, of Alverton, and Michael Anthony, of Mt. Pleasant; his sister, Mary Lou Weir and husband, Fred, of Kecksburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019