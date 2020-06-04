Stephen A. Koschak
1964 - 2020
Stephen A. Koschak, 56, of West Newton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born May 30, 1964, in Greensburg and was a son of the late James and Mary (Povlick) Koschak. Steve loved riding his Harley, spending time with his nieces and nephews, and his dog, Sassy. Surviving are brothers, Andrew Koschak and wife Cathy, of Owensboro, Ky., and Michael Koschak and wife Donna, of West Newton; a sister, Karlyn Greenwood, of Belle Vernon; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers James and Barry Koschak. Due to recent health concerns, viewing and services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
