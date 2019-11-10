|
Stephen A. "Babe" Sickle Jr., 88, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. Born Sept. 4, 1931, in Perryopolis, he was the son of the late Stephen A. Sickle Sr. and Anna Rabatin Sickle. A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Sickle was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church and was very devoted to his faith. Stephen was a retired farmer from Rich Hill Farms, and was a musician, playing the saxophone with numerous local bands, and enjoyed listening to polka music. He is survived by his son, Mark D. Sickle, of Clairton; stepson and daughter-in-law, Jack and Gail Smith, of Elizabeth Township; two brothers and sister-in-law, Robert "Bobby" Sickle of Perryopolis, and Thomas and Sara Jean Sickle, of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Sean Smith, Chad Smith and Christy Smith; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bolcic Sickle (March 2002); stepdaughter, Dori Mischick; and two brothers, John Sickle and Bernard Sickle.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS, family owned and operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, PA, 724-736-2515. Prayers of transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Stephen Sickle at 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019