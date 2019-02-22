Stephen Balega, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. Born Aug. 8, 1930, in Fort Palmer, he was a son of the late John Balega and Helen (Stanko) Balega. Stephen was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and had served on its church council. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a shop foreman for Latrobe Construction Co. with 39 years of service. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Marine Corps. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 515, American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, American Slovak Society, Knights of Columbus Council No. 940, and a life member of Cooperstown Veteran's and Sportsmen Club and the Old Crabtree Sportsmen Club. He was an avid polka fan and a member of the Polka Kazoo Gang. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine R. (Moore) Balega; four brothers, John, George, Michael and Charles Balega; and two sisters, Betty DeValerio and Ann Balega. Stephen is survived by three sons, Stephen V. Balega Jr., and his wife Sheri, of Latrobe, Joseph M. Balega, and his wife Barb, of North Huntingdon, and Kevin M. Balega, of Latrobe; one daughter, Ruth A. Teitelbaum, of Woodmere, N.Y.; one brother, Amel Balega, of Blakeslee, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Military services will be accorded by the Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Panachida service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by the divine liturgy at noon at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

