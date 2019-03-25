Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Stephen C. Bill Obituary
Stephen C. Bill, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 28, 1928, in McKeesport, a son of the late Steve and Evelyn Bill. Prior to his retirement, Stephen was employed by Teledyne Firth Sterling. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy as a Seabee, a member of Beulah Park Methodist Church, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Hennessey Bill; and a sister, Virginia Puskeric. He is survived by a son, Brian Bill (Melissa); three daughters, Stephanie Miller, Paula Mercalde (William), and Marcella Duke (Jay); one brother, Walter Bill (Marjorie); five grandchildren, Steven (Andrea), Craig (Amy), Justin (Nancy), Derrick (Aish), and Jacob; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place in Jefferson Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to a military . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 25 to Apr. 4, 2019
