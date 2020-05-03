Stephen D. Bolcar
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen David Bolcar, 78, of Apollo, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. He was born Saturday, June 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Stephen L. and Eudoxia M. Zias Bolcar. Before his retirement, he served in Air Force for 25 years in security for the Department of Defense. He was a member of the FOP. He loved watching westerns and the Steelers. He was a very giving and generous man who loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Robert Bolcar and his wife, Deb, of Hartford, Iowa, Michael Bolcar and his wife, Anna, of New Kensington, and David Bolcar and his wife, Amanda, of East Vandergrift; six grandchildren; a sister, Theresa Bolcar, of East Vandergrift; and a brother, Dennis Bolcar, of East Vandergrift. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Bolcar. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all services were private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved