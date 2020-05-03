Stephen David Bolcar, 78, of Apollo, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. He was born Saturday, June 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Stephen L. and Eudoxia M. Zias Bolcar. Before his retirement, he served in Air Force for 25 years in security for the Department of Defense. He was a member of the FOP. He loved watching westerns and the Steelers. He was a very giving and generous man who loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Robert Bolcar and his wife, Deb, of Hartford, Iowa, Michael Bolcar and his wife, Anna, of New Kensington, and David Bolcar and his wife, Amanda, of East Vandergrift; six grandchildren; a sister, Theresa Bolcar, of East Vandergrift; and a brother, Dennis Bolcar, of East Vandergrift. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Bolcar. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all services were private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.