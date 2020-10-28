1/1
Stephen E. Hicks
1952 - 2020
Stephen E. Hicks, 67, of Jeannette, passed into eternity with Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was Baptist by faith. He was born Dec. 11, 1952, the eldest son of H. Patricia Hicks, of Scottdale, and the late Rev. John A. Hicks. Stephen was a veteran of the Army, serving at Fort Bliss during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he began his career in HVAC and was employed by Q-DOT of Pittsburgh for the last 20 years. Stephen was a member of the Steamfitters Union Local 449. Highly regarded in his profession; he was known to take great pride in his work. He is survived by a loving family, which includes his eldest daughter, Mandy Delahunt (Michael), of Whitesboro, N.Y.; his former wife, Tracey Hicks, of Jeannette; son, John Hicks, of Greensburg; son, Jesse Hicks, of Jeannette; son, Jake Hicks (Cassie), of Latrobe; and daughter, Katherine Hicks, of Boca Raton, Fla.; stepdaughter, Krystal Gehring (Curtis), of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and brothers and sisters, Lynda Lathrop, of Milwaukie, Ore., Lois Eberly (Bruce), of Sebring, Fla., Paul Hicks, of Milwaukie, Ore., Daniel Hicks (Russi), of Oberhausen, Germany, and Julia Giacopetti (Emiliano), of Scottdale; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Sementelli officiating. Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery, with military honors bestowed at the gravesite. The family wishes to offer a special word of thanks to his hospice caregivers at Amedisys Hospice. Online condolences may be offered at www.gjfuneral.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
