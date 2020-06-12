Stephen E. Lopatich
1958 - 2020
Stephen E. "J.L." Lopatich, 62, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. Born Feb. 12, 1958, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Steve E. and Agnes (Polochko) Lopatich. J.L. was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. He was the owner and operator of the former J.L.'s Bar, Latrobe. He was an avid NASCAR fan. J.L. is survived by two daughters, Jessica Yockey and her husband Glenn, of Latrobe, and Julie Lopatich, of Bradenville; one sister, Suzanne Kisic and her husband Eric, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Joshua, Jada and Roman; a nephew, Matt Criado and his wife Amanda, of Latrobe; a niece, Melissa Myers and her husband Paul, of Latrobe; and his best friend, Joe Brody. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUN
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
