Stephen Edward Shipman Sr., 64, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 1, 1956, in Dearborn, Mich., and was the son of Violet and the late Bernard Shipman. Steve was originally from Markle, and graduated from Kiski Area High School. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, fur dad, and fur pap that had a big heart for his family. He loved being surrounded by family, friends and his dogs. He was their Superman. Steve was an avid hunter, fisherman and an all-around outdoorsman. He worked for Branch Builds as a senior superintendent. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim; children, Stephen Jr. and wife, Kyla, Anthony and wife, Chanon, and Seth; grandchildren, Lianne, Scyler, Dillon, Gillian, Jade, Geno, Kayli and Jonathon; siblings, Charlie and wife, Debbie, Bill, Elizabeth and husband, John; also numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.rosedalefuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 9, 2020.