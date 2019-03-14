Stephen G. Fanala Jr., 68, of West Newton, died Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born July 17, 1950, in McKeesport, a son of Theresa (Barcarolo) Fanala and the late Stephen G. Fanala Sr. Stephen was employed for 45 years by U.S. Steel Irvin Works as an overhead crane operator. He was a member of Sutersville Sportsmen's, West Newton Sportsmen's, Ferndale Sportsmen's and Free and Accepted Masons No. 593 Blythe Lodge. For 45 years, he was a hunter and trapper education instructor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Stephen served as a staff sergeant in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and was a lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol. He was well known for his love of hunting and passion for aviation. He was an avid pilot. He was devoted to his family and loved the outdoors. Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Betsy (Angelcyk) Fanala; daughter, Maribeth Izzo and husband Dr. Louis Izzo; son, Stephen Fanala and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Roman Sager, Brandy Sager, Cheyenne Fanala, Brooke Fanala, Hunter Izzo and Joshua Izzo; brothers, Joseph Fanala and wife Mary, and George Fanala and wife Donna; and nephews, Jeffrey, George and Rick Fanala. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Brad Fanala.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

