|
|
Stephen G. Milicevich Sr., 73, of South Huntingdon Township, passed peacefully in his home Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was the son of Nicholas and Mary Milicevich. He was a 1965 graduate of South Huntingdon High School and a lifelong resident of the West Newton/Smithton area. He worked as a technician in the Nuclear Service Division of Westinghouse Waltz Mill for more than two decades. He had a passion for cars and auto racing, as well as rebuilding and restoring Corvettes. He was preceded by both parents, two brothers, Lewis, of Smithton, and Edward, of West Newton, as well as two sisters, Helen (Tossavainien), of Orange, Calif., and Mary (Miele), of Mt. Pleasant. He was a loving husband, father and brother who is survived by his wife of 50 years, Denise, and their two sons, Stephen, of Paris, France, and Nicholas, of Jupiter, Fla. Immediate family also includes his two sisters and their spouses, Rose and Lew Capretti, of Yukon, and Dorothy and Aldo Govi, of Greensburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Seven Dolors Church, Yukon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the . Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.