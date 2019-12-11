Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Stephen J. DiGaudio


1945 - 05
Stephen J. DiGaudio Obituary
Stephen J. DiGaudio, 74, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Monroeville, surrounded by family and close friends. Born May 10, 1945, in Quantico, Va., Steve was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., by parents, Frank and Anne (Strouse) DiGaudio. He was a 1967 graduate of Manhattan College, and retired as an instructor with ITT Technical Institute in Monroeville. Steve dedicated his career to electrical engineering and computer science, including work with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh; General Electric in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pittsfield, Mass.; and as the owner of Mentor Computer in Pittsfield, Mass. Steve had a passion for experiencing new things, and enjoyed a lifetime of exposing his family and friends to things experiences that sparked interest and excitement. Throughout his life, he pursued a variety of interests, from theater, art, camping, dance and sports, amongst many others. He also believed heavily in volunteerism, including his own work as a paramedic, search and rescue professional, and supporting various nonprofit groups throughout the greater Pittsburgh area and elsewhere throughout his life. Steve is survived by his wife, Anna (Butler) DiGaudio, of Greensburg; beloved father of Adam DiGaudio and Rachel (DiGaudio) Stonecpyher; father-in-law of Ian Stonecypher and Christina (Kassab) DiGaudio; proud and loving grandfather of Avery, Wyatt and Josephine; and his partner and friend, Tim Peckham, of Monroeville. He was preceded in death by his older brother, John and younger brother, Chris; and survived by his brothers, Frank and Tom, and sisters, Pat and Anna.
Arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for early January 2020. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME in Greensburg is coordinating with the family and details will soon be made available on their website at www.kepplegraft.com. A family ceremony for burial of his remains will be conducted at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery on Donohue Road in Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 11, 2019
