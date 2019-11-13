|
Stephen Joseph Evanick, 92, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Joseph Evanick and Ella Sullivan Evanick, he was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Center Township, Pa. He was a member of SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Blairsville. He was also a member of the Salem Beagle Club, Red Barn Sportsman Club, Croatian Fraternal Union and United States Steel Workers. Steve retired in January, 1989, from Latrobe Steel after 38 years of service. Steve loved polka music and especially when dancing with his wife. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling and gardening. Everywhere Steve went he ran into someone he knew or if not, he made a new connection. Surviving are his two daughters, Elaine Olsen (Jan), of Indiana, and Annette Yackuboskey (Daniel), of Homer City; four grandchildren, Stephen Yackuboskey (Audrianna Davis), Scott Yackuboskey, Craig Olsen (Kristin) and Rebecca Olsen (Eric Bursky); three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Hazel Erma Tedeschi Evanick, whom he married July 9, 1949; his parents; brothers, Joseph Evanick, George Evanick, John Evanick, Frank Evanick and Carl Evanick; and sisters, Mary Stulac and Rose Rich.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Father Stephen R. Bugay, celebrant. Interment will be in SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The Evanick family would like to express their sincere gratitude to VNA Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Stephen's memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2019