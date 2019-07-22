Stephen J. Fedorka, 80, of Champion, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 11, 1938, in Floreffe, Pa., a son of the late Steven and Marie Vavra Fedorka. Steve was a veteran of the Army, and was a graduate of the 101st Airborne Division and assigned to Patton's Seventh Army. He was employed at Chrysler, Volkswagen and several other industries during his lifetime. He was a member of King Solomon's Lodge No. 346 Free and Accepted Masons and a member of St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, Donegal. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Snyder Fedorka; three children, Debra Fedorka Walden, of Ft. Myers, Fla., Dianne Lynn Hale, of Elizabeth, and Patrick Fedorka, of Monongahela, Pa.; four grandchildren, Daniel Spolar, Brandon Walden, Mike Fedorka and Katie Fedorka; brother, Andrew Fedorka, of Elrama, Pa.; sisters, Anna Marie Magill, of Elrama, and Margaret Ann Earnest and her husband, Richard, of Elrama; and a stepsister, Mary Ann Staymates, of Black Lick, Pa. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Michael Fedorka.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Teodora A. Cortezano, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Raymond's Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Donegal VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. King Solomon's Lodge No. 346 Free and Accepted Masons will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

