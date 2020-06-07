Stephen J. Pityk, 84, of West Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. He was born Nov. 1, 1935, in West Leechburg, a son of the late Steve Pityk and Anna (Zdina) Pityk. Steve had been employed as a vice president and trust officer by First National Bank of Leechburg for 38 years before retiring in 1991. He was very involved in his community, including being a member of the West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department, Leechburg Elks Lodge No. 377 and former member and president of West Leechburg Borough Council. He was also a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, where he served as a lector, Finance Council member and in the Knights of Columbus. The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg presented him with the Bishop's Medal of Honor, which recognizes meritorious service to one's parish and the diocese. Steve also received many awards from the Lions International, of which he was a member of the Allegheny Township Lions Club, having served as past president and past district governor of District 14E of Westmoreland County. Survivors include his nephews and nieces, Greg Matviko (Karen), of West Leechburg, Pamela Martens (Robert), of North Hills, Robert Matviko (Susan), of Allegheny Township, Cedric Stopansky (Sara Beth), of Oklahoma Borough, Eugene Tokarek (Bonnie), of Florida, Barbara Honeychuck (Bob), of Cannonsburg, Diane Wittik, of Warren, Ohio, and Mary Catherine Wittik, of Imperial; sister-in-law, Marie Lachowski, of Warren, Ohio; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. (Wittik) Pityk, in April 2016; five sisters, Margie Pityk, Mary Pityk, Helen Matviko, Stephanie Tokarek and Marie Stopansky; a niece, Patricia Sniegocki; and a nephew, Ted Wittik. Due to covid-19 public health concerns, all visitation and ceremonies were held privately for his family, with arrangements entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, with interment at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. His family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Allegheny Township Lions Club, c/o Allegheny Township Community Building, 29 Greenbriar Drive, Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Pityk family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.