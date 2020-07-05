Stephen J. Storkel passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, a native of Western Pennsylvania. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Diana V. (Abraham); loving father of Karen and Stephanie; father-in-law of Jeffery Eisenstein and Michael Van Nus; grandfather to Peter (Maggie), Gregory (Emily) and Vincent (Keisha) Dorgan; great-grandfather to Amalia Violette, Nathaniel James, Madeleine Rebecca and Luke Joseph Dorgan; beloved brother to Claire (Storkel) Copeland, and to the late Joseph Storkel and Roseann (Storkel) Andiorio; dear brother-in-law of Gloria Storkel, Joseph Andiorio, Frank Copeland, and Julia (Abraham) Harvison; proudest godfather to William Joseph Storkel; and caring uncle to all his nephews and nieces. He was the oldest of four children born to Susan Ribovich and Stephen J. Storkel Sr. Stephen was raised in Greensburg and attended the University of Pittsburgh where he earned his bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in education. His exemplary career as an educator began as a math and science teacher, principal and soon after, superintendent, and most recent tenure as the superintendent of schools of Pine-Richland Township. Commitment to his faith, family, neighbors, teachers, students and communities in which he lived were a hallmark of his leadership and dedicated service to others. Private family viewing was held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Private Divine Liturgy was held at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. Private interment took place in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for all family and friends at a future date. www.bachafh.com
.