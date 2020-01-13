|
|
Stephen L. Goblinger, 81, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest Friday, Jan.10, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Latrobe, the son of the late Louis Goblinger and Tina (Kubistak) Goblinger. Stephen married the love of his life, Marceline Butala, on July 2, 1966, and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage together until she passed away on Oct. 31, 1996. He has lived in Lordstown since 1966, and was employed at General Motors for 32 years as a tow motor operator, retiring in 1998. Stephen was a member of Christ our King Church until it closed, then became a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Warren. He loved classic cars, camping, and raising his pet dogs. In addition to his wife and parents, Stephen is preceded in death by an infant daughter, and a sister, Stephanie (Cookie) Staschak. He is survived by three sons, Kenneth and Jill Goblinger, of Greensburg, Kevin and Kim Goblinger, of Warren, Ohio, and Keith Goblinger, of Lordstown; three brothers; three grandchildren, Doug, Courtney, and Lauren, and three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaden, and Carlie.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Newton Falls, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home, with Father David Merzweiler officiating. Stephen will be laid to rest with his wife at Lordstown Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 E. Broad St., Newton Falls, OH 44444, 330-872-5440.
For family and friends to view Stephen's obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020