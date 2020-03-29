|
Stephen Louis Kondis, DMD, a longtime resident of West Homestead, passed away of natural causes Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Longwood at Oakmont retirement Community. He was 91. Steve was born May 17, 1928, in Munhall, to the late Steven J. and Anna E. (Rago) Kondis. He was the loving spouse of 66 years to Eleanor (Lesko) Kondis. He is survived by his children, S. Jeffrey (Patricia) Kondis, David (Jenifer) Kondis and Susan (James) Sieger; grandchildren, Lindsay, Dylan and Peyton Kondis, Nicholas and Adam Sieger and Keith (Katrina) McBride; great-granddaughter, Ophelia McBride; and brother, Edward (Alice) Kondis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas (Therese) Kondis. Steve was a 1946 graduate of Munhall High School. After graduation, he served in the Army in Japan and Korea. Following his discharge, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1953, beginning a long and distinguished dental career including 34 years of private practice in Munhall. For more than 40 years, Dr. Kondis was on the staff of the Dept. of Dentistry, South Hills Health System, and was an assistant professor and faculty member at the Pitt School of Dental Medicine. He served tirelessly in numerous dental professional organizations including the Academy of General Dentistry, the American College of Dentists, the Pennsylvania Dental Association, the Medical Bureau of Pittsburgh and the Dental Society of Western Pennsylvania. Dr. Kondis received numerous awards during his lifetime for professional achievements and long service to, among others, the University of Pittsburgh, the Academy of General Dentistry, the PA Academy of General Dentistry and the International and American College of Dentists. Steve was an active member of civic and religious organizations including the Homestead District Lions Club, St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, the St. Therese Plaza, the John Munhall Neighborhood House, the First Home Savings Association and the University of Pittsburgh Dental School Alumni Association. He was also a lifelong amateur photographer, an avid golfer and season ticket holder and supporter of the University of Pittsburgh. Most of all, Steve dedicated his life to his family and a large circle of neighbors and friends, along with service to his community and church. Steve's family wishes to thank the staff at Longwood, Heartland Hospice and the aides from the Care at Home Agency for their loving and professional care during these past few months. Due to the current virus restrictions, there will be no viewing, funeral Mass or graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WAS-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or the Carnegie Library of Homestead. www.swgfuneralhome.com.