Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Brunecz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen M. Brunecz III


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen M. Brunecz III Obituary
Stephen "Steve" M. Brunecz III, 60, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 31, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the Stephen (Kay) Brunecz and the late Joanne Brunecz. He worked his whole career in construction, and had spent the last ten years as a senior project manager with Rycon Construction in Pittsburgh. He was an avid golfer and loved listening to Neil Diamond songs and working with model trains. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Brunecz. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jody E. Brunecz; son, Hunter Brunecz; brother, Phillip Brunecz, of Easton, Md.; and sister, Dawn (Rob) Cichon, of Mandarin, Conn.
Friends and family will be received from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.pancan.org. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now