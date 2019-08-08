|
|
Stephen "Steve" M. Brunecz III, 60, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 31, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the Stephen (Kay) Brunecz and the late Joanne Brunecz. He worked his whole career in construction, and had spent the last ten years as a senior project manager with Rycon Construction in Pittsburgh. He was an avid golfer and loved listening to Neil Diamond songs and working with model trains. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Brunecz. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jody E. Brunecz; son, Hunter Brunecz; brother, Phillip Brunecz, of Easton, Md.; and sister, Dawn (Rob) Cichon, of Mandarin, Conn.
Friends and family will be received from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.pancan.org. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019