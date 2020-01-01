Home

Stephen M. Gray, 51, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside. He was born June 3, 1968, in Latrobe and was a son of the late John J. "Red" Gray Sr. and Dolores M. Henkel Gray. Stevie was a 1986 graduate of Derry Area High School. He was always the "life of the party" and would put a smile on your face. He was an avid sports fan and sports enthusiast. He played basketball in high school, and after high school, played softball. Stevie had formerly worked as a butcher at Mastrorocco's Market and as a bartender at the Kingston Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Jim "Turtle" Gray. He is survived by his former wife, Shelly Douglas, his best friend of 20 years, and her parents Robert and Marlene Keefe; his dog, Bella Marie; his godchild, Taylor Short; a brother, John J. "Boomer" Gray; a sister-in-law, Deborah Gray; two nephews, Alan and Gary; his aunt, Fran Gray; uncle, Charlie Gray; and several cousins. Stevie will be greatly missed. A special thanks to Excela Latrobe Hospital ICCU, Dr. Kahn and his staff, Dr. Lee and staff at UPMC Shadyside. Donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 1, 2020
