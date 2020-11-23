1/1
Stephen R. Long
1943 - 2020
Stephen R. Long, 77, of Latrobe, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Crabtree, a son of the late Stephen T. and Dorothy D. Uhrin Long. Steve was an active and faithful member of St. Bartholomew Church, where he served as a Eucharist minister and had served on both the Parish Finance and Festival committees. He was also a lifetime member and former chief of the Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Keystone Rod and Gun Club and the Greek Club of Loyalhanna. He and his wife, Theresa established Long's Catering in 1986, now a second-generation business in Crabtree, where he enjoyed helping out after his retirement from Newcomer Products, where he was a machinist. Steve loved the sport of golf and belonged to the Crabtree Golf League, where he served as treasurer. He also enjoyed hunting and going to the casino with his wife. Since the age of 13, he has been with the love of his life and wife, Theresa M. Pezzoli Long, with whom he has been married for 57 years. He is also survived by his four children, Jeffrey Long (Randy Rhoads), of Crabtree, Denise Bulebosh (Michael), of Latrobe, David Long, of Bossier City, La., and Michele Myers (Charley), of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Michael Bulebosh (Jessica), Ryan Long (Maranda), Stephen Bulebosh (Haley), Kristen Weltz (Matthew), Brandon Myers (Alexis), Dillon Long (Haley) and Stepheny Myers (fiance, Greg Faust); five great-grandchildren, Avery Long, Lana Weltz, Gabriella Bulebosh, Dillon Drake Long, and Colt Bulebosh, who is expected in January 2021; five siblings, Thomas Long (Mitzi), of Latrobe, Dennis Long (Beverly), and Diane Trumpower (Denver), all of Hagerstown, Md., Norman Long, of Green Castle, and Linda Seifarth (Ricky), of Hagerstown; sister-in-law, Tina Siko (Joseph), of Loyalhanna; numerous nieces and nephews; and the "Republican Coffee Group," who met every Thursday over breakfast, especially Jimmy, Amil, Frank, Don and Denny. Relatives and friends are invited from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the life of Steve in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Additional viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in church, prior to his funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. "Love Ya, See Ya, Bye " Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Steve's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
25
Viewing
09:15 - 10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
