Stephen R. Petro, 64, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully at his home after his battle with cancer, with his family and friends by his side, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Mr. Petro was born Feb. 13, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Steve and Florence (Rogacki) Petro. Steve graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1974 and then from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital School of Radiology. He then began his 40 year career with Excela Health as a cardiovascular technologist working in the Cardiac Cath Lab at Westmoreland Hospital. Steve served in the Army National Guard. He was a former life member of Mt. Pleasant Medic 10, where he had served as assistant chief, a former member of the American Legion Post 446 and the BPOE 868 of Mt. Pleasant. Steve and Cheryl owned and operated Dobbin Farm Boarding Stable in New Stanton for many years. He enjoyed playing poker with his brother, Jim, and the guys, pie night with all his co-workers, taking a good nap and also enjoyed (not one bit) fixing the fence every darn day. Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Wilson Petro and their son, Matt, both of New Stanton. He is also survived by his brothers, Greg Petro, of Mt. Pleasant, Jim and wife, Janette, of Monroeville, and their children, Alex and Natalie, his brother, Marty and Diane Wilson and their son, Tyler, of Portage, and by many cousins and friends, and by his best dog ever, Freya. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Don and Lois Wilson, of Portage, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank the cath lab for all their support and the many neighbors and family friends who helped by being there with meals, visits and with hundreds of phone calls to Steve. You all know who you are; much thanks. The family would also like to thank Hillman Cancer Center at Norwin and Excela Health Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Cardiac Cath Lab at Excela Health-Westmoreland in Memory of Steve Petro. Family and friends will be received from 3 until 6 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will conclude with a prayer by Pastor Steve Bane. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Private interment will be in Transfiguration Parish Cemetery. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
