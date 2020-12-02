1/
Stephen R. Petro
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen R. Petro, 64, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully at his home after his battle with cancer, with his family and friends by his side, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Mr. Petro was born Feb. 13, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Steve and Florence (Rogacki) Petro. Steve graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1974 and then from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital School of Radiology. He then began his 40 year career with Excela Health as a cardiovascular technologist working in the Cardiac Cath Lab at Westmoreland Hospital. Steve served in the Army National Guard. He was a former life member of Mt. Pleasant Medic 10, where he had served as assistant chief, a former member of the American Legion Post 446 and the BPOE 868 of Mt. Pleasant. Steve and Cheryl owned and operated Dobbin Farm Boarding Stable in New Stanton for many years. He enjoyed playing poker with his brother, Jim, and the guys, pie night with all his co-workers, taking a good nap and also enjoyed (not one bit) fixing the fence every darn day. Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Wilson Petro and their son, Matt, both of New Stanton. He is also survived by his brothers, Greg Petro, of Mt. Pleasant, Jim and wife, Janette, of Monroeville, and their children, Alex and Natalie, his brother, Marty and Diane Wilson and their son, Tyler, of Portage, and by many cousins and friends, and by his best dog ever, Freya. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his in-laws, Don and Lois Wilson, of Portage, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank the cath lab for all their support and the many neighbors and family friends who helped by being there with meals, visits and with hundreds of phone calls to Steve. You all know who you are; much thanks. The family would also like to thank Hillman Cancer Center at Norwin and Excela Health Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Cardiac Cath Lab at Excela Health-Westmoreland in Memory of Steve Petro. Family and friends will be received from 3 until 6 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will conclude with a prayer by Pastor Steve Bane. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Private interment will be in Transfiguration Parish Cemetery. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galone-Caruso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved