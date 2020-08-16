Stephen R. Rau, formerly of Delmont, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was was born Jan. 24, 1968, in Everett, Wash., to Robert R. Rau, USAF MSgt. Ret., and Mary Ann Rau. He attended Franklin Regional High School, where his passion for cross country and track bloomed. Growing up in Pennsylvania, he developed a love for the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Steve enjoyed volunteering with Murrysville Medic One and serving as an altar boy, lector and in choir as a member of St. John Baptist Church in Delmont. In Troop 213, at the age of 14, he was the youngest at the time to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Desiring to follow his fathers footsteps into the Air Force, he applied and was accepted into the US Air Force Academy. Graduating in 1990, he earned his bachelor of science degree in political science, a minor in German, and his commission. https://www.facebook.com/notes/kremer-funeral-home/stephen-rau/10223519073106378
.