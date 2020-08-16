1/1
Stephen R. Rau
1968 - 2020-08-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen R. Rau, formerly of Delmont, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was was born Jan. 24, 1968, in Everett, Wash., to Robert R. Rau, USAF MSgt. Ret., and Mary Ann Rau. He attended Franklin Regional High School, where his passion for cross country and track bloomed. Growing up in Pennsylvania, he developed a love for the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Steve enjoyed volunteering with Murrysville Medic One and serving as an altar boy, lector and in choir as a member of St. John Baptist Church in Delmont. In Troop 213, at the age of 14, he was the youngest at the time to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Desiring to follow his fathers footsteps into the Air Force, he applied and was accepted into the US Air Force Academy. Graduating in 1990, he earned his bachelor of science degree in political science, a minor in German, and his commission. https://www.facebook.com/notes/kremer-funeral-home/stephen-rau/10223519073106378.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved