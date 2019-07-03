Stephen Ronald Sedlacko, 77, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of New Castle, Ind., passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born in Latrobe and was a son of the late George and Josephine Sedlacko. In his early years, Steve caddied for Arnold Palmer at Latrobe Country Club in Latrobe. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School. Steve served in the Army as staff sergeant, E-6 38th Infantry Division 1st Cavalry Division. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. and was a member of Tri County Golf Course. He and his wife, Faye, moved to Ocala in 2016, and Faye passed away after 49 years of marriage in 2017. Steve continued to reside in Ocala, where he attended Queen of Peace Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Springs. He was an active member of Ocala Palms Country Club, where his new friends asked him early in tournaments to be their golfing partner to seal their wins. His faith never wavered, and he kept a rosary in his car and a prayer card in his wallet and listened to gospel music even when he was unable to attend Mass. Steve was able to continue his journey through the grief of losing his wife by helping those in need and donating to local food banks. Steve was an amazing father, role model and friend. He was a loving grandfather who made a point to send the most beautiful cards and attend sporting events when he was able. His loving family checked in with him every day and, through the support of his brothers and sisters, he was able to withstand his continuous three-year battle against cancer. His new friends at Ocala Palms described Steve as "the nicest guy you would ever get to know. Quiet and unassuming, he never had a bad word against anyone." Steve was able to pass away on his terms and end his journey in his home surrounded by his daughter, grandchildren and brothers and prayers sent from family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Hutton, of Columbus, Ind.; grandchildren, Gabe and Mya Hutton, of Columbus, Ind.; brothers, Eugene Sedlacko, Louis (Sally) Sedlacko, Thomas (Mary Jean) Sedlacko and Donald (Laurel) Sedlacko, and sisters, Regina Bridge and Dolores (Sonny) Starkey, all of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Patricia (Dan) Werking; several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Rita Beavers, of Spiceland, Joe and Linda Graeb, of New Castle, and Brian and Martha Ford, of Ocala. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Francis Sedlacko, George Sedlacko, Jerry Sedlacko, Benny Sedlacko, John Sedlacko and Richard Sedlacko.

Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. Mass on Friday, July 5, at St. Anne Catholic Church in New Castle, Ind., with Father John Hall officiating. He will be laid to rest by his wife Faye at St. Anne Cemetery.

