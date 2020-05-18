Stephen "Pishta" Sosko, 67, of Greensburg passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born March 29, 1953, and was the son of the late Michael Sr. and Irene Bishop Sosko. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Joseph Sosko Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Hontz) Sosko, and son, Scott Sosko. Pishta was a member of St. Florian Church, Trauger, and a former member at Mutual Fire Department. He is survived by two brothers, Michael and Bernard Sosko; his sister, Irene A. (Ernest) Miscik; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Private funeral Mass will be held at St. Florian Church with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Interment to follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger.



