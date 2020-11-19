1/1
Stephen T. Fergelec Sr.
1928 - 2020
Stephen T. Fergelec Sr., 91, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Braddock, a son of the late Steven Fergelec and Helen (Seyko) Fergelec Harven. Stephen spent the last four years residing with his daughter and enjoyed spending time surrounded by his family. Steve was a registered master plumber in Allegheny County, and was the retired owner of Fergelec Heating, Plumbing, and Air Conditioning of Braddock and North Versailles. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin, was a former member of the Knights of Columbus of Braddock and its choir. Steve was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy Reserve. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hannah P. (Hines) Fergelec; a son, Stephen Fergelec Jr.; brother, Raymond Fergelec; and sisters, Patricia Martino. Irene Pulice and Helen Wroblewski. Surviving are three children, Ramona Lalicata, of Morningside, Mary Beth Greba and her husband, Gary, of North Huntingdon, and Anthony "A.J." Fergelec and his wife, Amy, of North Huntingdon; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Fergelec, of Swissvale; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting Prayers will take place at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
23
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
