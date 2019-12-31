Home

More Obituaries for Stephen Sinkey
Stephen T. Sinkey


1952 - 12
Stephen T. Sinkey Obituary
Stephen T. Sinkey Sr., 67, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Latrobe, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Fagen) Sinkey. Stephen was a member of Holy Family Church in Latrobe and was a Youngwood police officer. Mr. Sinkey is survived by his wife, Robin; his son, Stephen T. Sinkey Jr. (Florence), of Penn; his daughter, Janet E. Seamen (Ron), of Waterford, Mich.; his daughter, Amy J. Sinkey, of Youngwood; four grandchildren; and his brother, Joseph F. Sinkey (Joanne), of Atlanta, Ga. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Derek.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood.
For online condolences, please visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 31, 2019
