Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Skowronski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen T. Skowronski


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen T. Skowronski Obituary
Stephen T. Skowronski, 95, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Aug. 18, 1924, in Braddock, a son of the late Bronislaw and Josephine (Casper) Skowronski. Prior to his retirement, Stephen was a steelworker for US Steel and was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon, a volunteer for Rescue 8, and enjoyed traveling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma J. Berthold Skowronski; infant sister, Sofie; and brothers, Stanley, Kie, Chester, Frank, Adam, Vincent, Andrew and twin brother, Walter. He is survived by his niece, Elaine Merkel and her husband, Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 10 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -