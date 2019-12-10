|
Stephen T. Skowronski, 95, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Aug. 18, 1924, in Braddock, a son of the late Bronislaw and Josephine (Casper) Skowronski. Prior to his retirement, Stephen was a steelworker for US Steel and was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon, a volunteer for Rescue 8, and enjoyed traveling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma J. Berthold Skowronski; infant sister, Sofie; and brothers, Stanley, Kie, Chester, Frank, Adam, Vincent, Andrew and twin brother, Walter. He is survived by his niece, Elaine Merkel and her husband, Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
