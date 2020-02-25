Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Stephens W. Langford


1940 - 2020
Stephens W. Langford, 79, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 21,1940, in Franklin, Tenn., and was a son of the late Leonard and Lena (Jones) Langford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Leigh, Wayne and Wiley Langford. Prior to retirement, he worked for 35 years at the "window house" glass factory in Jeannette and the McConway and Torley foundry for 10 years. Stephens was a member of Manor First United Methodist Church, Chestnut Ridge Bassmen, Irwin Sportsman's and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, of Jeannette; children, Ty Langford (Janet), of Jeannette, Todd Langford, of Manor, Amber Litrun, of Jeannette, Dana Fordyce (Doug), of Harrison City, and Erin Wearing (Kurt), of Evans City; grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Clay, Jeremy, Josh, Jake, Jordan, Hannah and Bailey; great-grandchildren Zachary, Aubrey, Jaxson and Juliette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Additional viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 13 Cleveland Ave., Manor. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
