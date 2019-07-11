Steve E. Makar, 93, of Unity Township, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by his devoted family. He was born Dec. 24, 1925, on the family farm, which he operated for 25 years, directly across the road from his current home. He was preceded by his parents, John and Antonia (Papas) Makar; one sister; two brothers; and daughter, Stephanie Ann, in 1964. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Jane (Uhor), who lovingly cared for him at home the last four years of his life. He is also survived by his three children, who were also devoted to caring for him, daughter, Christen (Scott) Stercho, and identical twin sons, Steven (Elaine) and Kevin (Brenda). He also is survived by five grandchildren, Tyler and Garrett Stercho, who also provided care for him, Sarah and Ryan Makar, and Corbin Makar. He is survived by several sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews. Steve was so proud and thankful that his wife, children and two oldest grandsons provided in-home care for him the last four years of his life. During his lifetime, he was employed by the former Walworth Valve Co., then retired from the former SuperValu, New Stanton, and farmed his entire life. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during World War II. Steve was a lifelong member of St. Florian Roman Catholic Church, United. He served his parish throughout his life as a lector and Eucharistic minister for many decades, and was a member of various church committees and the choir. Steve was a devoutly faithful man, read the Bible daily, and completely read the entire Bible several times in his life. He prayed the rosary daily, always praying for his family and world peace. He enjoyed reading, following the political scene and being outside working the land on God's earth. He had many trials and tribulations in his lifetime, but never gave up and "just kept plugging along." He looked at his deficits after his stroke as "carrying his cross," never complaining and always being gracious to his family. In Dad's eyes, there was no "giving up, because everything is possible if you trust in God and just work hard." The Makar family would like to express our gratefulness to all of the people and organizations that assisted us in providing care to our Dad: Father John Sedlak, for his weekly pastoral visits, Dr. Stephanie Chirigos and office staff, Dr. James Adisey and staff, all of the various levels of support from the Veterans Administration and Vet Assist, Chevonne Brooks and Pam Ross, and all of the employees from Quality Living Home Care.

The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME. Vigil prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. He will be laid to rest at St. Florian's Catholic Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019