Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Steve J. Govora Jr.


1933 - 2020
Steve J. Govora Jr. Obituary
Steve J. Govora Jr., 86, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born May 23, 1933, in Crabtree, a son of the late Steve and Helen (Lengel) Govora. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Antoinette (Emanuel) Govora; daughter, Carol Govora, of South Greensburg; sons, Steve J. Govora III and his wife, Lori, of Latrobe, and Daniel Govora and his wife, Kathy, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Jennifer Gavin, Daniel Govora Jr., Steve J. Govora IV, Christina Smith, Dr. Matthew Govora and Gina Pittman; and 12 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Logan Gavin, Daniel, Noah, Giada and Anna Govora, Lucy Smith, Nathan and Domenick Govora and James, Julianna and Luke Pittman. He is also survived by his sisters, Anna Marie Palenchar, Betty Bensko and Barbara Yokopenic; and brother-in-law, Steve, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Richard Govora. Steve graduated from Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1951 and was drafted into the Army. He was stationed in Germany for which he carried a lifelong fondness. He had a long career with PPG Industries retiring in 1982. After retirement, he loved to spend his time grocery shopping and enjoyed cooking for his family on Sundays, especially the Easter traditions from his childhood. He was well versed and loved to discuss politics and world affairs. He also enjoyed helping his children on their construction projects. Besides watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was an avid movie buff. He will be forever in our hearts. Private visitation and services will be held for the immediate family. Interment will take place in Calvary Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.kepplegraft.com.
