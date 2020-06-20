Steve Karas, 91, of Youngwood, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Hunker, the son of the late Frank and Barbara (Svarcan) Karas. Steve was a graduate of Youngwood High School in 1947. He worked for Robertshaw Controls and the Pennsylvania Railroad. He was a former member of Full Gospel Church. Steve was the proud owner of two pool rooms in Youngwood and was the owner of the former Discount Outlet Tool Store in Greensburg. Steve played professional baseball, for five years as a catcher, for the Boston Red Sox Minor League Organization. He enjoyed playing golf at Robertshaw and the former Valley Green. Steve was also a member of the A and B Club in Youngwood. He is survived by his children, Steven M. Karas and wife, Mary, of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey S. Karas, of Greensburg, and Eric F. Karas, of Youngwood; and his grandchildren, Taylor, Robert, Grant and Zachery. Steve is also survived by his sister, Kay Anderson, of San Diego, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Steve was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Ruth (Maxwell) Karas; and his sisters, Barbara Merola and Anna Furlong. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, outside the Chapel in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, with Pastor Jim Lyons officiating. Everyone please meet at the cemetery. For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained. There will be only 25 people in the funeral home at one time. There will also be a memorial service at a later date. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Kumar and all of the doctors and staff that took care of Steve through this difficult time. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.