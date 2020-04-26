|
Steve Thomas Micklo, 94, of West Deer Township, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Pleasant Ridge Facility, Leechburg. He was born Jan. 22, 1926, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Mike and Malanka Tirancico Micklo. Steve was employed by US Steel in Saxonburg and was an Army veteran, serving in World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary McAtee; and brothers, Nick, Charles and Mike Micklo. Steve was the beloved uncle of David (Virginia) Micklo, who was his caretaker, Loretta Oken, Ronald Micklo and Donna (Kenneth) Fisher; and beloved great-uncle of Kenneth Fisher Jr. and David Micklo Jr. Steve?s family would like to express their gratitude for the love and support of Heritage Hospice. Due to the current pandemic situation, there will be a private blessing and committal service by the Rev. James P. Holland of Transfiguration Church, Russellton. Burial is private at Deer Creek Cemetery. All funeral arrangements were by JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.