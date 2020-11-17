1/
Steve W. Stanislav Jr.
1933 - 2020-11-14
Steve W. Stanislav Jr., 87, of New Florence, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital. Born March 10, 1933, in Fairfield Township, he was a son of the late Steve Stanislav Sr. and Katherine "Katie" (Ridilla) Stanislav. Steve was a member and dedicated volunteer of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, Wilpen. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal, Inc. Steve was an Army veteran. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and working on his family farm. Steve had a passion for International Farmall tractors, whether it be driving them or restoring them. He also enjoyed farm shows and auctions. Steve also loved antique cars, and was especially fond of his 1957 Chevy and 1932 Model A Ford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, George and Edward Stanislaw and John, Charles and Victor Stanislav; and two sisters, Lucille Stanislav and Margaret Cook Ferkler. Steve is survived by four sisters, Agnes Kowalczyk, of Greenville, Catherine Volchko, of Latrobe, Rose Marie Langeland and her husband, Harold, of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Mary Jane Westbrook, of Spartanburg, S.C.; a sister-in-law, Laverne Stanislaw, of Ligonier; his nieces and nephews, Gary, Kevin, Keith, David, Greg, Debbie, Joseph, Rebecca, Marianne, Virginia, Susie, Bob, Donna, Kathy, Dottie, Steven, Lois and Marvin; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Panachida service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by the funeral Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, Wilpen. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military rites accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
